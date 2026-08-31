Anna Hazare admitted to ICU in Mumbai

87-year-old activist rushed from Ralegan Siddhi for advanced treatment in Mumbai
Activist Anna Hazare on Monday was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Bombay Hospital after his health deteriorated.
According to medical sources, the 87-year-old activist was initially receiving treatment at a medical facility near his native village of Ralegan Siddhi. However, following complications related to severe viral infection, dehydration and kidney function assessments, he was rushed to Mumbai for advanced medical care.
Hazare is currently under observation in the ICU. under the care of Gautam Bhansali. Medical experts are conducting detailed diagnostic tests, and the treatment plan will be decided based on the reports. His vital signs are being closely monitored.
Supporters and well-wishers across the nation have expressed concern and are praying for his speedy recovery. An official statement regarding his health updates is expected once full diagnostic evaluations are completed.
Hazare is one of India’s most prominent anti-corruption crusaders and social reformers. He gained recognition for transforming his native village, Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra, into a model village through pioneering initiatives in watershed development, afforestation, rural self-reliance and addiction eradication.
He achieved national prominence through his hunger strikes and movements advocating for the Right to Information (RTI) Act and the implementation of the Jan Lokpal Bill. In recognition of his service to society and rural development, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 1992, along with numerous accolades, including the Maharashtra Bhushan.