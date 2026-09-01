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Lionel Richie admitted to ICU after concert

He was reportedly hospitalised after his August 29 concert

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie
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American music legend Lionel Richie has been admitted into the intensive care unit after his St. Louis concert on August 29.

The Hello singer found himself in a hospital as a precaution, say US media reports; doctors are considering mild dehydration as the issue post his performance at The Muny in Forest Park.

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During the final song in his set, Richie appeared to struggle a bit and had to sit down to finish. Concert goers have also, according to Colombiaone.com, described him as bracing himself against the piano during his gig.

 The multi-Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is 77 years old.

His recent scares – there was another incident in June that saw him cutting his concert short after a dizzy spell while on stage– are causing fans to worry and wonder if it’s time for the icon to take a step back from the gruelling act of touring.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. ❤️ I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” Richie wrote in a social media post on July 4.

The August show was part of Richie’s tour alongside Earth, Wind & Fire, which kicked off in June.

Among Richie’s song credits are Hello, All Night Long, Dancing on the Ceiling” and Say You, Say Me.  

Richie’s representatives have not released a statement on any diagnosis other than possible dehydration cited in reports.

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