Lionel Richie admitted to ICU after concert

He was reportedly hospitalised after his August 29 concert
American music legend Lionel Richie has been admitted into the intensive care unit after his St. Louis concert on August 29.
The Hello singer found himself in a hospital as a precaution, say US media reports; doctors are considering mild dehydration as the issue post his performance at The Muny in Forest Park.
During the final song in his set, Richie appeared to struggle a bit and had to sit down to finish. Concert goers have also, according to Colombiaone.com, described him as bracing himself against the piano during his gig.
The multi-Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is 77 years old.
His recent scares – there was another incident in June that saw him cutting his concert short after a dizzy spell while on stage– are causing fans to worry and wonder if it’s time for the icon to take a step back from the gruelling act of touring.
“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. ❤️ I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” Richie wrote in a social media post on July 4.
The August show was part of Richie’s tour alongside Earth, Wind & Fire, which kicked off in June.
Among Richie’s song credits are Hello, All Night Long, Dancing on the Ceiling” and Say You, Say Me.
Richie’s representatives have not released a statement on any diagnosis other than possible dehydration cited in reports.