The death has renewed questions of safety at Maharashtra's ashram schools
A seven-year-old student from a residential school in Maharashtra's Palghar district died after suffering from high fever and breathing difficulties, while 26 other students have been hospitalised with symptoms of cold, cough and fever, officials said on Tuesday.
The Class 1 student, enrolled at an ashram school in Maswan, developed a high fever on August 22 and was taken to the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment.
When his fever returned on Monday, the PHC medical officer observed that his oxygen levels were dropping and advised that he be shifted by ambulance to the Rural Hospital in Manor.
After the child was taken to the hospital, medical officers conducted an ECG and subsequently declared him dead, an official said.
The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report is received, the official added.
Following the incident, senior health and administrative officials visited the school, which has 395 resident students. A medical team also conducted a comprehensive health screening of students on campus.
As a precautionary measure, 26 students showing mild symptoms of cold, cough or fever were placed under medical observation at the Maswan PHC. Their condition is reported to be stable.
Integrated Tribal Development Project Officer Vishal Khatri visited the school and the health centre to meet the hospitalised students and their parents.
The incident comes weeks after three tribal girls died following venomous snakebites at a residential school hostel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, where they were reportedly sleeping on the floor.
The deaths have renewed scrutiny of safety and health conditions at Maharashtra's ashram schools. Earlier this month, officials reportedly said that 584 students had died in state-run and government-aided residential facilities across the state over the past two years.
Reported causes of the deaths included snakebites, sickle cell disease, serious illnesses, accidents and suicides.