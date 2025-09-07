40 Punjab villages still inundated; Modi to visit flood-hit state on September 9

Punjab minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Sunday confirmed that 40 villages remain inundated, with relief camps, food supplies, and medical support mobilised for both people and livestock. “About 23 camps are operating. We have arranged food and medical care for humans and animals,” he said.

As of Saturday, at least 46 people had died in Punjab’s floods, officials reported. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said nearly 2,000 villages and over 400,000 people have been affected. “Twenty-four NDRF teams and two SDRF teams, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter, are on the ground,” he said, adding that Rs71 crore had been released for relief efforts.

Punjab BJP leaders said the Prime Minister’s visit to Gurdaspur will be an opportunity to meet victims and personally assess the ground situation. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said Modi is “deeply concerned” about the crisis. “He will personally assess the conditions to provide maximum assistance to Punjab,” Jakhar said.

BJP’s Punjab General Secretary Anil Sarin described the situation as “very worrying,” adding that lakhs have been rendered homeless and crops on thousands of acres destroyed. “Punjab has a special place in PM Modi’s heart. He will meet flood-affected families and farmers to share their sorrow and ensure full central support,” he said in a video message.

The Punjab Revenue Department said a total of 22,854 people have been rescued, the highest number from Gurdaspur (5,581), followed by Fazilka (4,202) and Ferozepur (3,888). Losses in the state are pegged at Rs13,289 crore, presented to two Central inter-ministerial teams currently assessing the situation.

For Punjab, the tragedy comes amid strained finances, with the state now depending heavily on central relief. As PM Modi heads to Gurdaspur on Tuesday, expectations are high that his visit will unlock larger aid packages and speed up rehabilitation.

The floods have revived painful memories of 2023, when Himachal alone reported losses exceeding ₹10,000 crore. This year, the monsoon has continued relentlessly, affecting all 12 districts of Himachal and large swathes of Punjab, underscoring the mounting toll of extreme weather events on India’s Himalayan and northern states.

The BJP said the coordinated support reflects the party’s resolve to stand with disaster-hit states. “The pain that the people of Punjab and Himachal have suffered is equally felt by us,” Saini said.

