It raises questions about how big a blind spot we have when taking selfies
In another case of cruel end to reel-taking, a 15-year-old died after being electrocuted as he attempted to make a clip for social media.
The grade 10 student, identified as a resident of Jawahar Nagar, reported NDTV, was with his cousin when the incident occurred. The two boys had set out that morning to buy some new clothes and having succeeded, proceeded to a workshop in Yamunanagar in Haryana. Once there, the 15-year-old decided to climb onto a freight train for what would presumably be a long shot.
Once there, he touched high tension electrical wires, which killed him post electrocution.
Hearing the sound the run-in made, a number of people ran up to the spot and found a severely burned body.
Soon after, railway police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body and transported it to the morgue.
The grade 10 student is survived by a younger sister and his father.
This is certainly not the first time an attempt at creating viral content has resulted in a loss of life. However, in 2025, The Telegraph reported the analysis of news reports between March 2014 through May 2025 and found that 46 per cent of reported selfie-related deaths involved falls from cliffs, rooftops, or tall structures.
And, reported Times of India in 2025, India stands out as the most dangerous country for selfies.
In chasing likes and viral content, many people tend to turn a blind eye to the risks that they face. Whether it’s climbing up a tall building or precariously into a dangerous spot, it’s important to ask yourself if the shot is really worth it. Then line up the best- and worst-case scenarios before taking a call. After all, even if you get a good reel, what’s the point if you’ve been hurt while doing it?