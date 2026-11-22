The grade 10 student, identified as a resident of Jawahar Nagar, reported NDTV, was with his cousin when the incident occurred. The two boys had set out that morning to buy some new clothes and having succeeded, proceeded to a workshop in Yamunanagar in Haryana. Once there, the 15-year-old decided to climb onto a freight train for what would presumably be a long shot.

In chasing likes and viral content, many people tend to turn a blind eye to the risks that they face. Whether it’s climbing up a tall building or precariously into a dangerous spot, it’s important to ask yourself if the shot is really worth it. Then line up the best- and worst-case scenarios before taking a call. After all, even if you get a good reel, what’s the point if you’ve been hurt while doing it?

This is certainly not the first time an attempt at creating viral content has resulted in a loss of life. However, in 2025, The Telegraph reported the analysis of news reports between March 2014 through May 2025 and found that 46 per cent of reported selfie-related deaths involved falls from cliffs, rooftops, or tall structures.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.