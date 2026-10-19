Korayem founded Co-Production Salon, which connects the region’s largest production houses across 22 Arab countries with platforms and investors. She reads the business as an investor does, by commercial feasibility rather than virality. In her view, AI is cutting production costs sharply. Arabic content gets cheaper to make and travels faster.

Ask guests what they would hand to AI first and the answers stayed practical. Anand would give it the decks and deal structures. He keeps the client meetings, which he calls the fun part. Korayem already outsources admin and design. She will not outsource human connection, which she calls the core of her work.