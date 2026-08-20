Gulf News joins forces with OTTRED to chronicle Middle East's media boom

Initiative will reveal stories behind media momentum, culminating in Soirée at Sea.
Dubai: Gulf News has joined forces with OTTRED to document and support the most dynamic period of media growth the region has seen.
The collaboration will chart the rapid evolution of media across the Middle East, spanning creators, streaming, production, media technology, artificial intelligence and sport. It will examine the availability of capital that has allowed the region to move at a pace few others can match.
At the centre of the initiative is a commitment to reveal the real stories behind the momentum. Over the coming months, OTTRED and Gulf News will report on how the region's media transformation has taken shape, from the decisions and risks behind the headlines to the individuals rarely credited for the progress.
The initiative will be anchored by the OTTRED Soirée at Sea, an event created to bring the region's media leaders and thought leaders together in a single setting. Organisers say the gathering is intended to recognise the innovative community and to reinforce the creativity and differentiation that have positioned the Gulf as a flagship for how traditional, modern and social media are evolving together.
Gulf News will be on board throughout the evening, with a team capturing footage and conducting interviews with the media leaders in attendance.
The onboard production will preserve the conversations and perspectives of the people shaping the sector, and to bring readers closer to the momentum as it happens.
"The evolution of media in this region is one of the defining stories of our time, and it deserves to be told with rigour and care," said Mark Thompson, Editor in Chief of Gulf News.
"Our role is to document it honestly, and to ensure the people driving it are properly recognised."
A spokesperson for OTTRED said the partnership reflected a shared belief that the region's rise should be understood, not just celebrated.
"The talent, the ambition and the capital are all here," the spokesperson said.
"This initiative is about capturing how that has come together, and giving the people behind it the recognition they have earned."
Further details of the Soirée at Sea will be announced in the coming weeks.