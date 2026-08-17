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11 rescued from burning building in Mumbai

Four storey building caught fire on Monday

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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11 rescued from burning building in Mumbai
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More than 11 people were rescued this morning from a building in Mumbai after a fire broke out, reported PTI.

The blaze affected a four-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Kandivali.

There were no casualties, confirmed officers.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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