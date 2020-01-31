Highlights
- A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China’s central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 10,000 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.
- Virus death toll rises to 213 in China, no death reported outside China
- WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency
- Stock markets fall on growing concern at global economic impact
Follow the latest updates from around the globe here. [This is a live blog. Please refresh for updates.]
Mongolia closes border to China until March 2 to stop virus
Mongolia will close all ports of entry from and into China until March 2 to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the government said on Friday.
It will give its citizens currently in China until Feb. 6 to return home, however, though non-Chinese foreign nationals travelling to Mongolia will not be able to do so via China.
Mongolia, which is landlocked between Russia and China, has not yet reported any coronavirus cases. The government said it would work to repatriate 30 Mongolian citizens now in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.
18 South Korean evacuees hospitalised after returning from Wuhan
A total of 18 South Korean evacuees who arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan have been hospitalised after showing symptoms, Seoul's health authorities said Friday, as concerns mount about a wider outbreak of the SARS-like virus.
A chartered plane carrying a total of 368 South Korean citizens arrived in the South from Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have emerged from an animal and seafood market, on Friday morning.
Among them, 18 evacuees who are showing symptoms have been hospitalised at two medical facilities in Seoul, the country's vice health minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters.
"The 350 people, who are asymptomatic ... will be staying at temporary facilities" located outside of Seoul for the next two weeks, he added.
"During the 14 days, residents won't be allowed to leave the facility and any visits from outsiders will be banned completely."
The announcement comes with concern growing in the South about the spread of the virus in the country, where 11 cases have been identified as of Friday afternoon.
Among the cases are three individuals who contracted the virus without travelling to China, according to Seoul's health officials.
One of them is a man in his 50s who developed symptoms after dining with the South's third confirmed patient at a restaurant in southern Seoul.
The South's second flight is scheduled to leave for Wuhan to evacuate some 300 more Korean citizens in the coming days.
The Seoul government's decision to quarantine the evacuees in Jincheon and Asan - two cities located some 85 kilometres south of Seoul, has met with fierce opposition from residents.
The country's vice health minister Kim was physically attacked earlier this week by some of the protesters when he made a visit to Jincheon, ahead of the evacuees' arrival.
Global anxiety
As global anxiety about the new virus rises, authorities have blocked 50 million people from leaving Wuhan and nearby cities at the center of the outbreak. That in turn requires a massive effort to keep them supplied with food and other necessities.
No deaths have been reported outside China.
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday.
The United States reported its first case of person-to-person transmission. Germany, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea have also recorded similar transmissions, which suggest greater potential for the virus to spread.
Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs.
The U.S. State Department told Americans in an updated travel advisory not to travel to China.
Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities.
Countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already started.
A charter flight carrying 367 South Koreans from Wuhan landed in Seoul, after protests broke out against plans to use facilities in Asan and Jincheon south of the capital to quarantine the evacuees.
China will release winter and spring vegetable reserves in major northern cities to ease supply shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported.
The Chinese Football Association said it would postpone domestic games in 2020.
The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March have been postponed until 2021.
The coronavirus should have little impact on the U.S. economy, President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser said.
Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.
Pakistan halts flights to and from China
Pakistan on Friday halted flights to and from China with immediate effect, a civil aviation official said, as the death toll from a virus outbreak spreading in China mounted and the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency.
"We are suspending flights to China until Feb 2," additional secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Reuters by phone, adding the situation would be reviewed after that date.
He declined to comment on the reason for the closure.
Some airlines including British Airways, have suspended flights to China due to warnings of the coronavirus outbreak.
AIR CANADA: Air Canada said on Jan. 28 it was cancelling select flights to China.
AIR FRANCE: Air France said on Jan. 30 it suspended all scheduled flights to and from mainland China until Feb. 9.
AIR INDIA Air: India said it was cancelling its Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai flight from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.
AIR NEW ZEALAND: Air New Zealand said on Jan. 31 it was temporarily reducing flights between Auckland and Shanghai to four return services a week from Feb. 18 to March 31 rather than the usual daily flights.
AIR SEOUL: South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said on Jan. 28 it had suspended all flights to China.
AIR TANZANIA: Tanzania's state-owned carrier said it would postpone its maiden flights to China. It had planned to begin charter flights to China in February.
AMERICAN AIRLINES: The largest U.S. carrier said it would suspend flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai from Feb. 9 to March 27.
BRITISH AIRWAYS: BA said on Jan. 30 it had cancelled all flights to mainland China for a month.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific said it would progressively reduce capacity to and from mainland China by 50% or more from Jan. 30 to the end of March.
DELTA AIR LINES: The U.S. airline said on Jan. 29 it was reducing flights to China to 21 per week from 42, starting Feb. 6 through April 30.
EGYPTAIR: Egypt's flag carrier said on Jan. 30 it would suspend all flights to and from China starting Feb. 1.
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES: El Al Israel Airlines said on Jan. 30 it was suspending flights to Beijing until March 25. Israel's Health Ministry said it will not allow flights from China to land at its airports.
ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES: The African carrier on Jan. 30 denied reports it had suspended all flights to China. The airline's statement contradicted its passenger call centre, which told Reuters earlier in the day that flights to China had been suspended.
FINNAIR: Finland's Finnair said on Jan. 28 it would suspend its flights to Nanjing and Beijing until the end of March after China suspended international group travel from the country. Finnair will suspend its three weekly flights between Helsinki and Beijing Daxing between Feb. 5 and March 29 and its two weekly flights between Helsinki and Nanjing between Feb. 8 and March 29.
KENYA AIRWAYS: Kenya Airways said on Jan. 31 it has suspended all flights to China until further notice.
LION AIR: Indonesia's Lion Air Group said on Jan. 29 it would suspend all flights to China from February. The airline has suspended six flights from several Indonesian cities to China so far and will suspend the rest next month.
LUFTHANSA: Germany's Lufthansa said on Jan. 29 it was suspending Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines flights to and from China until Feb. 9. The airline continues to fly to Hong Kong, but it will stop taking bookings for flights to mainland China until the end of February.
ROYAL AIR MAROC: Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has temporarily suspended its direct flights to China, the company said on Jan. 30. RAM had on Jan. 16 launched a direct air route with three flights weekly between its Casablanca hub and Beijing.
RWANDAIR: Rwanda carrier RwandAir has halted flights to and from China until further notice, the airline said in a statement on Friday. The decision will be reviewed later in February, it said.
SAS Nordic: airline SAS said on Jan. 30 it has decided to suspend all flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing from Jan. 31 until Feb. 9. SAS offers 12 regular weekly connections from and to Shanghai and Beijing.
SINGAPORE AIRLINESS: Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI said on Jan. 31 it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February. The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by regional arm SilkAir. Its budget carrier Scoot is also cutting back on flights to China.
TURKISH AIRLINES: Turkey's flag carrier said on Jan. 30 it would decrease frequency on scheduled flights to Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xian between Feb. 5 and Feb. 29.
UNITED AIRLINES: Chicago-based United said it would implement a second phase of flight cancellations between its hub cities in the United States and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai, resulting in 332 additional round trips being called off through March 28. The cancellations will reduce the carrier's daily departures for mainland China and Hong Kong to four daily departures from 12.
United had previously suspended 24 U.S. flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 because of a significant drop in demand.
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC: UPS has cancelled 22 China flights, as a result of the Wuhan quarantines and normal manufacturing closures due to the Lunar New Year holiday, UPS Chief Executive David Abney said on Jan. 30. He did not specify how many flights cancellations were due to the virus.
VIRGIN ATLANTIC: Virgin Atlantic said on Jan. 30 it would suspend its daily operations to Shanghai for two weeks from Feb. 2. It cited declining demand for flights and the safety of its customers and staff.