Washington: US health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the US in a person who had travelled to China.

The latest US patient, who was not identified, is in Massachusetts, a spokeswoman for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an emailed statement.

The person recently returned from Hubei province in central China, the epicentre of the outbreak. No other details were provided.

The flu-like coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a market that traded illegally in wildlife in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, has so far resulted in 259 deaths in China, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.

All but one of the patients in the US was believed to have contracted the disease while they were travelling in the Wuhan area of China.

US officials this week reported the first human-to-human transmission of the disease in the US in Illinois.

Nearly 12,000 people have been infected globally, according to the WHO, with all but just over 130 of those cases occurring in China.

Public health emergency

Concerns about the spread of the virus spurred the Trump administration to declare a public health emergency and bar entry to the US of foreign nationals who have recently visited China. Despite that, US health officials have said risks to the US remain low.

In addition, US citizens who have travelled within the past two weeks to Hubei will be subject to a mandatory quarantine of 14 days, believed to be the incubation period of the virus, officials said.

Americans who visited other parts of mainland China will undergo special health screening upon their return, followed by up to 14 days of “monitored self-quarantine,” under the temporary restrictions.

The first quarantines of US citizens potentially exposed to coronavirus in China began hours before the White House announcement on Friday.

Nearly 200 Americans evacuated earlier this week from Wuhan and voluntarily confined to a California military airbase for 72 hours of health screenings were placed under a mandatory 14-day quarantine on Friday.