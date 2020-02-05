The current death toll of the virus is at more than 490

Medical workers take the temperature of passengers after they got off the train in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Follow the latest updates from around the globe here. [This is a live blog. Please refresh for updates.]

08:00AM



Major US airlines add Hong Kong to China flight suspensions

United and American Airlines on Wednesday both announced plans to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong following the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus.

United said it would halt flights to the international financial hub from Saturday until February 20, citing a sharp drop in passengers.

American Airlines said it had already suspended flights through to February 20.

Both carriers had previously said they were halting flights to mainland China where the outbreak of the new coronavirus began late last year and has since killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 24,000.

Dozens of major airlines have stopped flying to the Chinese mainland in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, which has been detected among a small number of people in more than 20 countries.

The inclusion of Hong Kong in the flight ban comes as the city struggles with its own outbreak, with 18 people testing positive for the disease, including one who died.

On Tuesday, health officials in Hong Kong warned there was now growing evidence of local transmissions - cases where people have become infected without travelling to China.

Hong Kong has one of the world's busiest airports and is a major transit point for China.

03:58AM



At least 10 on Japan cruise ship have coronavirus

At least 10 passengers on a cruise ship that Japan quarantined tested positive for the new coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported on Wednesday, citing the health ministry.

Japan has quarantined the vessel carrying 3,711 people and was testing those onboard for the virus after a former passenger was diagnosed with the illness in Hong Kong.

03:14AM



China virus death toll rises to 490

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to at least 490, after authorities in Hubei province reported 65 new fatalities Wednesday.