Two had been cured and discharged from the hospital while 17 were receiving treatment

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical workers in protective suits help transfer the first group of patients into the newly-completed Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Image Credit: AP

Beijing: The Chinese foreign ministry Thursday informed that 19 foreign nationals had been confirmed of novel coronavirus pneumonia, among them, two had been cured and discharged from the hospital while 17 were receiving treatment in isolation.

"According to data from the competent authority, as of noon February 6, 19 foreign nationals have been confirmed of 2019-nCoV pneumonia, among them, two have been cured and discharged from the hospital while 17 are receiving treatment in isolation," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular online briefing. She remarked that China attached high importance to addressing the concerns and demands of foreign nationals in China, especially those in Wuhan, Hubei Province. "The Chinese government has provided timely, multilingual information and advisory services on epidemic prevention and control to foreigners in China," she added.

To a question, she said that the foreign ministry and relevant local governments held briefings on the situation of prevention and control of the epidemic for foreign embassies and consulates in China to respond to their concerns in a timely manner.

The spokesperson said that Hubei province has strengthened the epidemic prevention and treatment concerning foreigners, and provided guidance to foreign patients in accordance with the tiered diagnosis and treatment system and as required by the community grid management and added "We have strengthened the protection and assistance for foreign citizens."

She said that many provinces and cities had included foreigners living there in the working mechanism of local governments and communities to meet their needs in life, epidemic prevention and treatment.

"Many foreign nationals in China highly appreciate China's relevant measures. China will continue caring for foreign nationals in our country as our own and guarantee their working and living conditions," she said.

Regarding termination of flights to and from China due to the outbreak of coronavirus, she said the Chinese government had lodged stern representations with the countries which had stopped flight operation with China.

These measures went against the expert advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and had caused panic among the general public, she added.

Hua Chunying pointed out that both the normal operation of people-to-people exchanges and the regulation of the international aviation transportation market, had been severely obstructed.

She said that China put strict virus prevention efforts into practice after the news of the outbreak, and these measures were making positive outcomes.