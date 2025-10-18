“The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family,” the board added, extending condolences to the families of the victims.

According to the ACB, the players had travelled to Sharana, the provincial capital, to take part in a friendly cricket match. They were attacked after returning home to Urgun. Alongside the three cricketers, five other civilians were killed and seven more were injured in the strike.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,” the statement read.

In a statement shared on social media, the ACB identified the slain players as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, all from Urgun District in Paktika Province.

The series was set to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 5 to 29. However, the ACB said it could not participate “as a gesture of respect to the victims” and in solidarity with the grieving families.

Dubai: Afghanistan has pulled out of next month’s T20 tri-nation series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka following deadly airstrikes by Pakistan that killed three Afghan cricketers in Paktika province. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced its withdrawal on Friday, calling the attack “cowardly and inhumane.”

Former captain Mohammad Nabi and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi also condemned the killings, calling them a “tragedy for the entire Afghan cricket family” and an “unforgivable crime.”

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilians. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights,” he posted on X, backing the ACB’s decision to withdraw.

“In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan,” it said.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.