GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

What to know about the USS George Bush carrier strike group

President Trump ramps up military pressure on Tehran amid stalling nuclear negotiations

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Tomcatters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush
An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Tomcatters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush
AFP

The Pentagon has reportedly instructed a second aircraft carrier strike group to prepare for deployment to the Middle East, as President Donald Trump ramps up military pressure on Tehran amid stalling nuclear negotiations. 

Set to sail toward the region is the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), also known as Carrier Strike Group 10 (CSG-10), a massive naval force with overwhelming firepower enough to shred enemy territory to smithereens in a few hours.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A warplane flies over the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on October 5, 2025 off the eastern coast of the United States.

2nd US carrier group ordered: Get ready for Mideast

2h ago2m read
A handout photograph released by the US Navy on February 8, 2026, shows observers including US lead negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as they watch flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, on February 7, 2026.

US Navy chief wants to move faster, leaner

4m read
An EA-18G Growler landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean.

Inside the US military build-up in the Middle East

3m read
A US Navy officer walks past fighter jets sitting on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during a media tour in Port Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, on November 26, 2024.

USS Abraham Lincoln strike group: Deadly firepower

6m read