What to know about the USS George Bush carrier strike group

President Trump ramps up military pressure on Tehran amid stalling nuclear negotiations
The Pentagon has reportedly instructed a second aircraft carrier strike group to prepare for deployment to the Middle East, as President Donald Trump ramps up military pressure on Tehran amid stalling nuclear negotiations.
Set to sail toward the region is the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), also known as Carrier Strike Group 10 (CSG-10), a massive naval force with overwhelming firepower enough to shred enemy territory to smithereens in a few hours.