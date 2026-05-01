What is Dark Eagle? US plans hypersonic missile move in Iran war

Dubai: The United States is considering deploying one of its most advanced weapons systems in the Iran conflict — a hypersonic missile known as “Dark Eagle” — in a move that could signal a new phase of escalation even as a fragile ceasefire holds, media reports said.

The system, formally called the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, has not yet been declared fully operational. If approved, it would mark the first time the US has deployed a hypersonic weapon in a live conflict.

It could enhance strike capabilities, but analysts say its limited numbers and untested combat use mean it is not a decisive shift on its own.

Not fully. Dark Eagle has not yet been declared fully operational, and this would be its first potential use in a conflict.

Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, it uses a hypersonic glide vehicle that travels at speeds exceeding Mach 5 — more than five times the speed of sound — while manoeuvring mid-flight. That combination of speed and unpredictability makes it extremely difficult for air defence systems to track or intercept.

The missile is believed to have a range of about 1,700 miles (roughly 2,700 km), with some estimates suggesting it could reach even farther. It is designed to hit high-value targets such as air defence systems, command centres and missile launch sites deep inside contested territory.

US President Donald Trump has leaned heavily on a naval blockade to choke Iran’s economy, calling it “more effective than the bombing.” At the same time, the Pentagon has continued preparing military options in case diplomacy fails.

The US hypersonic programme is still maturing, and Dark Eagle has not yet been used in combat. Its limited numbers also mean it would likely be deployed selectively rather than as a central tool of warfare.

Whether the conflict moves toward negotiation or returns to active combat may depend not just on economic pressure, but on how both sides respond to the growing array of military options now being put on the table.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.