What is Dark Eagle? US plans hypersonic missile move in Iran war

Next-gen strike option under consideration as tensions rise despite ceasefire
Dubai: The United States is considering deploying one of its most advanced weapons systems in the Iran conflict — a hypersonic missile known as “Dark Eagle” — in a move that could signal a new phase of escalation even as a fragile ceasefire holds, media reports said.
The system, formally called the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, has not yet been declared fully operational. If approved, it would mark the first time the US has deployed a hypersonic weapon in a live conflict.
Dark Eagle is a ground-launched hypersonic missile designed for long-range precision strikes against heavily defended, time-sensitive targets.
Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, it uses a hypersonic glide vehicle that travels at speeds exceeding Mach 5 — more than five times the speed of sound — while manoeuvring mid-flight. That combination of speed and unpredictability makes it extremely difficult for air defence systems to track or intercept.
What is Dark Eagle?
The Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, known as “Dark Eagle,” is a US Army ground-launched hypersonic missile designed for long-range precision strikes on heavily defended targets.
How fast is it?
It travels at speeds above Mach 5 — more than five times the speed of sound — making it extremely difficult to detect and intercept.
What is its range?
It has a reported range of about 1,700 miles (around 2,700 km), allowing it to strike deep inside enemy territory.
What can it target?
Air defence systems, command centres, missile launch sites and other high-value, time-sensitive targets.
Why is the US considering deploying it?
Officials say Iran has moved key assets beyond the reach of existing US strike systems, prompting consideration of longer-range options.
Is it operational?
Not fully. Dark Eagle has not yet been declared fully operational, and this would be its first potential use in a conflict.
How much does it cost?
Each missile is estimated to cost about $15 million, with only a limited number currently available.
Is it a game-changer?
It could enhance strike capabilities, but analysts say its limited numbers and untested combat use mean it is not a decisive shift on its own.
The missile is believed to have a range of about 1,700 miles (roughly 2,700 km), with some estimates suggesting it could reach even farther. It is designed to hit high-value targets such as air defence systems, command centres and missile launch sites deep inside contested territory.
Each missile costs an estimated $15 million, and only a limited number are believed to be available, underscoring its role as a high-impact, selective-use weapon.
According to reports citing US officials, the request to deploy Dark Eagle came from Central Command after Iran reportedly moved key military assets beyond the reach of existing American precision-strike systems.
The move comes as Washington balances its current strategy in the Iran war.
US President Donald Trump has leaned heavily on a naval blockade to choke Iran’s economy, calling it “more effective than the bombing.” At the same time, the Pentagon has continued preparing military options in case diplomacy fails.
Deploying Dark Eagle would expand the US ability to strike deep, hardened targets that are currently out of reach — without immediately resorting to a full-scale air campaign.
Hypersonic weapons are often described as “game-changers,” but analysts caution against overstating their impact — at least for now.
The US hypersonic programme is still maturing, and Dark Eagle has not yet been used in combat. Its limited numbers also mean it would likely be deployed selectively rather than as a central tool of warfare.
More importantly, the broader strategic question remains unresolved: whether military pressure — however advanced — can achieve political objectives in Iran.
Previous US strikes during the conflict inflicted significant damage but failed to deliver a decisive outcome, suggesting that technology alone may not shift the balance.
Even without deployment, the consideration of Dark Eagle sends a clear message.
It indicates that while economic pressure through the blockade remains Washington’s primary strategy, the United States is keeping high-end strike options on the table.
At the same time, reports suggest US Central Command has prepared plans for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure — highlighting that the ceasefire remains fragile.
The introduction of hypersonic weapons into the conflict would mark a significant escalation, potentially prompting retaliation from Iran and increasing the risk of a broader regional confrontation.
Iran has already signalled it is preparing new military capabilities, raising the stakes in what is increasingly a multi-layered conflict involving economic pressure, military posturing and stalled diplomacy.
For now, the potential deployment of Dark Eagle remains under consideration.
But it underscores a key reality of the Iran war: Even as the fighting pauses, the escalation ladder remains very much in play.
Whether the conflict moves toward negotiation or returns to active combat may depend not just on economic pressure, but on how both sides respond to the growing array of military options now being put on the table.