Air Canada pilot flew for 17 years without required licence: Police

Authorities say he captained more than 900 flights before deception was exposed
A former Air Canada captain is facing criminal charges after Canadian investigators alleged he spent nearly 17 years flying large passenger aircraft without obtaining the licence legally required to command them.
Police say Geoffrey Wall, 59, captained more than 900 domestic and international flights between 2009 and 2025, carrying tens of thousands of passengers aboard Boeing 767, 777 and 787 aircraft despite lacking the Airline Transport Pilot Licence for Aeroplanes (ATPL-A) required for airline captains.
The case, uncovered during a routine review of pilot credentials, has stunned Canadian aviation authorities and prompted comparisons to the Hollywood film Catch Me If You Can, in which a conman impersonates an airline pilot.
Wall was arrested on June 1 and faces multiple criminal charges, including fraud, possession of counterfeit marks and the use of forged documents.
According to Peel Regional Police in Ontario, Wall held a valid commercial pilot licence throughout his aviation career and was legally permitted to fly commercial aircraft.
However, investigators allege he never obtained the higher-level airline transport pilot licence required when he was promoted to captain in 2009.
Police say he continued operating as a captain for the next 16 years, allegedly misrepresenting his qualifications to both regulators and his employer.
Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich described the case as one that “reads like a movie script”, saying Wall rose to become pilot in command of some of the world’s largest passenger aircraft while earning nearly C$3 million during the period.
Authorities compared the situation to a doctor licensed to practise general medicine performing specialised surgery without the required qualifications.
More than 900 flights allegedly operated as captain
Period under investigation: 2009–2025
Aircraft flown included Boeing 767, 777 and 787 jets
Pilot held a valid commercial licence but allegedly lacked the ATPL-A qualification required for captains
Discovery made during a routine credential review
Faces seven criminal charges, including fraud and forged-document offences
Court appearance scheduled for June 29, 2026
The alleged deception came to light in 2025 when a routine examination of licensing documents revealed irregularities.
Air Canada notified Transport Canada, the country’s aviation regulator, after anomalies were detected in Wall’s paperwork, investigators said.
The pilot retired earlier this year before a criminal probe known as “Project Icarus” was formally launched.
Police later alleged that Wall also filed a false police report claiming pilot documentation had been stolen.
Transport Canada imposed administrative penalties and referred the matter for further investigation.
Wall is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.
Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Air Canada insists passenger safety was never compromised.
The airline said Wall possessed a valid commercial pilot licence and successfully completed all mandatory flight competency checks required of airline pilots.
Air Canada noted that pilots undergo recurrent training every six months and annual flight checks conducted by certified Transport Canada examiners.
The airline said those evaluations repeatedly demonstrated Wall’s ability to safely operate aircraft.
However, it stressed that proper licensing remains a critical component of aviation safety and regulatory oversight.
The carrier said it immediately removed Wall from active duty once the licensing discrepancy was discovered and voluntarily reported the issue to regulators.
The airline has since completed an audit of pilot qualifications and said no similar cases were identified.
The case has raised uncomfortable questions about how a licensing discrepancy could allegedly go undetected for so many years in one of the world’s most tightly regulated industries.
Investigators have not publicly explained how the alleged falsified credentials passed scrutiny for more than a decade, nor whether additional oversight measures will be introduced.
- with inputs from CNN, The Guardian.