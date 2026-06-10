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Air Canada pilot flew for 17 years without required licence: Police

Authorities say he captained more than 900 flights before deception was exposed

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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A former Air Canada captain is under investigation for flying large passenger aircraft without the necessary licence.
A former Air Canada captain is under investigation for flying large passenger aircraft without the necessary licence.
Bloomberg

A former Air Canada captain is facing criminal charges after Canadian investigators alleged he spent nearly 17 years flying large passenger aircraft without obtaining the licence legally required to command them.

Police say Geoffrey Wall, 59, captained more than 900 domestic and international flights between 2009 and 2025, carrying tens of thousands of passengers aboard Boeing 767, 777 and 787 aircraft despite lacking the Airline Transport Pilot Licence for Aeroplanes (ATPL-A) required for airline captains.

The case, uncovered during a routine review of pilot credentials, has stunned Canadian aviation authorities and prompted comparisons to the Hollywood film Catch Me If You Can, in which a conman impersonates an airline pilot.

Wall was arrested on June 1 and faces multiple criminal charges, including fraud, possession of counterfeit marks and the use of forged documents.

The licence he allegedly never had

According to Peel Regional Police in Ontario, Wall held a valid commercial pilot licence throughout his aviation career and was legally permitted to fly commercial aircraft.

However, investigators allege he never obtained the higher-level airline transport pilot licence required when he was promoted to captain in 2009.

Police say he continued operating as a captain for the next 16 years, allegedly misrepresenting his qualifications to both regulators and his employer.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich described the case as one that “reads like a movie script”, saying Wall rose to become pilot in command of some of the world’s largest passenger aircraft while earning nearly C$3 million during the period.

Authorities compared the situation to a doctor licensed to practise general medicine performing specialised surgery without the required qualifications.

Key facts

  • More than 900 flights allegedly operated as captain

  • Period under investigation: 2009–2025

  • Aircraft flown included Boeing 767, 777 and 787 jets

  • Pilot held a valid commercial licence but allegedly lacked the ATPL-A qualification required for captains

  • Discovery made during a routine credential review

  • Faces seven criminal charges, including fraud and forged-document offences

  • Court appearance scheduled for June 29, 2026

Discovery during routine checks

The alleged deception came to light in 2025 when a routine examination of licensing documents revealed irregularities.

Air Canada notified Transport Canada, the country’s aviation regulator, after anomalies were detected in Wall’s paperwork, investigators said.

The pilot retired earlier this year before a criminal probe known as “Project Icarus” was formally launched.

Police later alleged that Wall also filed a false police report claiming pilot documentation had been stolen.

Transport Canada imposed administrative penalties and referred the matter for further investigation.

Wall is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.

Air Canada: Safety was not compromised

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Air Canada insists passenger safety was never compromised.

The airline said Wall possessed a valid commercial pilot licence and successfully completed all mandatory flight competency checks required of airline pilots.

Air Canada noted that pilots undergo recurrent training every six months and annual flight checks conducted by certified Transport Canada examiners.

The airline said those evaluations repeatedly demonstrated Wall’s ability to safely operate aircraft.

However, it stressed that proper licensing remains a critical component of aviation safety and regulatory oversight.

The carrier said it immediately removed Wall from active duty once the licensing discrepancy was discovered and voluntarily reported the issue to regulators.

The airline has since completed an audit of pilot qualifications and said no similar cases were identified.

The case has raised uncomfortable questions about how a licensing discrepancy could allegedly go undetected for so many years in one of the world’s most tightly regulated industries.

Investigators have not publicly explained how the alleged falsified credentials passed scrutiny for more than a decade, nor whether additional oversight measures will be introduced.

- with inputs from CNN, The Guardian.

Alex Abraham
Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
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