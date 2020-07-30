Dubai: Just because a face mask helps in curbing the spread of COVID-19, it doesn't mean that it can't be hilarious. A social media user from New York, Cameron Mattis, has shared his funny custom face mask fail, and not only is it making people laugh out loud; it's even inspiring many other users to share their similar face mask fails.
@cameronmattis posted: "The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20 per cent too large."
Face masks have turned into fashion statements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Wearing face masks is the new norm in these times.
Tweep @lindsisawol commented: "This reminds me of those pictures of when dogs eat bees."
Many users share their photos after this hilarious tweet do rounds on social media.
Another twitter user @EComment posted: "I know the feeling. Although I think mine is way more than 20 per cent."
As wearing face mask has become the need of the hour, people are coming up with different ideas to customise their face masks.
Jaime Emerson@jrw3780 tweeps: "Epic fail for my order."
Among the various trends, one is wearing a mask with a print of one's face. Such custom face masks are typical, however, there's a chance they may not turn out the way one expects.
The tweet has collected over 635,500 likes, and more than 63,500 retweets and still counting.