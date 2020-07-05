1 of 10
Fireworks burst over Washington Monument at the National Mall during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC on July 4, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
Fireworks are seen lighting up the sky on July 04, 2020 in New York City.
Image Credit: AFP
A beachgoer dances on the pier at Coney Island on the Fourth of July holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
Red and blue smoke is fired at the Ellipse of the White House during the "Salute to America" event held to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day in Washington, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
Military jets fly over the White House during the Salute to America event in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, July 4, 2020. President Donald Trump yesterday decried what he described as efforts to eliminate U.S. history and malign heroes, lashing out at those protesting symbols they say celebrate racial injustice as he stoked culture wars over history and education.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Spectators watch a Fourth of July parade in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Image Credit: AP
Fireworks explode at the Red Rock Resort during a 10-minute-long Fourth of July pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci on July 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image Credit: AFP
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut, center left, sets a new world record with 75 hot dogs to win the men's division of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York City.
Image Credit: AP
People gather on the street as they watch fireworks burst during Independence Day celebrations in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 4, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
Guests listen to U.S. President Donald Trump speak as he hosts a 4th of July "2020 Salute to America" to celebrate the U.S. Independence Day holiday on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters