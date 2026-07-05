Cause probed after minor Brooklyn Bridge fire during Independence Day show
A brief fire broke out on New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night during the annual Fourth of July fireworks display, as video circulating on social media showed flames and smoke rising while the celebration unfolded over the East River.
According to CNN, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said firefighters were dispatched after a report of a “rubbish fire on bridge” at around 9:40 pm ET.
Crews arrived within minutes and quickly brought the flames under control before they could spread further.
Officials confirmed the fire occurred during the 50th Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, part of the US 250th Independence Day celebrations. No injuries were reported.
Authorities said the blaze was extinguished shortly after 10 pm, with emergency teams preventing further escalation. The FDNY noted that safety buffers are typically in place during large fireworks events, as minor pyrotechnic-related fires can occasionally occur.
The Brooklyn Bridge had been closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic for the event, with thousands of spectators watching from nearby viewing areas.
The NYPD said it is still unclear whether the fire was directly linked to fireworks operations. Preliminary information suggests it may have originated near temporary pyrotechnic launch platforms rather than the bridge structure itself.
Officials have not released a final determination, and the incident remains under review.
Police confirmed there were no reports of injuries or medical emergencies, and no evacuations were required. The situation was resolved quickly, allowing the Independence Day celebrations to continue elsewhere across the city.
Videos shared online showed thick smoke and visible flames rising from the bridge as fireworks continued overhead, with some spectators initially mistaking the fire for part of the display.