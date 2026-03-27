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US Treasury plans to add Trump’s signature to dollar bills

Move tied to America’s 250th anniversary sparks legal and political debate

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
AP

The US Treasury Department has said that President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on future American paper currency, marking a historic first for a sitting president. The move is part of preparations for the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Treasury said Trump’s signature would feature alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It described the decision as a symbolic step to mark the milestone year.

A historic first for US currency

According to the department, this would be the first time a sitting US president’s signature appears on paper money. Traditionally, US currency carries the signatures of the Treasury Secretary and the Treasurer, not the president.

Bessent said the decision reflects what he called a period of strong economic progress under Trump. He claimed the country is moving towards sustained growth, stability and a stronger global position for the US dollar.

Treasurer Brandon Beach also backed the move, saying American currency should continue to reflect the country’s strength and identity as it approaches its 250th year. He described the decision as a fitting tribute to both the nation and the president’s leadership.

Commemorative coins already in discussion

The announcement follows earlier proposals linked to the anniversary. In October, Beach had shared draft designs of a one-dollar coin featuring Trump. The concept included the word “Liberty” on one side and a slogan reading “Fight, Fight, Fight” on the other.

Reports have also pointed to plans for a gold commemorative coin bearing Trump’s image. The design, reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts, shows the president standing with clenched fists. A separate proposal for a one-dollar coin featuring Trump is also under consideration.

Legal concerns, political pushback

The plans have raised questions over whether they comply with US law. Current rules do not allow living individuals, including sitting presidents, to be featured on standard US currency. Historically, presidents have only appeared on coins at least two years after their death.

The last known exception dates back to 1926, when President Calvin Coolidge appeared on a commemorative coin while still in office.

Some Democrats have opposed the move, introducing legislation that would block any living or sitting president from appearing on US currency in any form.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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