Donald Trump: I’ve kept all my promises and much more

Following the US operation in Venezuela, Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of “making cocaine and selling it to the United States” and said US intervention in that country “sounds good to me.” After a friendly call with Petro, however, Trump suggested that “the situation of drugs and other disagreements” had been defused. Trump, though, also maintains that Mexico is “run” by drug cartels and says, “You have to do something with Mexico.” He’s warned Iran that if that country starts “killing people like they have in the past” during a recent round of sweeping, anti-government protests, then “they are going to get hit very hard by the United States.” Killings have run into the thousands, but by Friday, Trump appeared to be backing off those threats.