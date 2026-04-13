UAE classrooms redefine ‘housewife’ as ‘woman of the house’

Arabic language shift promotes ‘Sit Al Bait’ to recognise women as key shapers of families
Dubai: Women’s roles within the home are being re-examined across the region, with schools updating Arabic language teaching to better reflect their influence in shaping both families and wider society.
The change comes amid growing conversations in the UAE about recognising women not simply as “housewives,” but as “generation shapers”, individuals who play a central role in raising, guiding and influencing future generations.
At the heart of this shift is the phrase Sit Al Bait, meaning “woman of the house,” which is increasingly being emphasised over more limiting terminology. The addition of just two letters , “Al “transforms ‘Sit Bait’ (housewife) into a term that conveys leadership and authority within the home.
Educators stress that the goal is not to introduce new vocabulary, but to more accurately use existing language to reflect women’s true roles and contributions within the family.
Institutions across the region, including the Arabic Language Center and UBT University in Saudi Arabia, are incorporating this perspective into teaching materials and classroom discussions. The move acknowledges that the language children learn early in life plays a critical role in shaping their understanding of identity, responsibility and value.
The shift is also being reinforced by broader cultural efforts. A campaign by L’Oréal Paris under its “Women of Worth” programme has already generated more than 1,300 letters from women redefining how they see themselves and how they want to be perceived.
The timing aligns with the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, which places national focus on strengthening family structures and recognising the individuals who shape them.
By embedding terms such as ‘Sit Al Bait’ into education, educators aim to honour women’s contributions while moving away from language that may no longer reflect modern realities.
Christian Bou Khalil, Marketing Director MENA, L’Oréal Paris, said: “At L’Oréal Paris, we have always believed every woman is worth it — not only in beauty, but in recognition, autonomy, and opportunity.
“Sit Al Bait resonated because it reflected a truth many families live every day: that women lead, manage, and shape life in ways that deserve to be fully seen and valued. We are proud that this conversation now reaches the classroom, because language shapes what the next generation believes is possible. Through 'Women of Worth', we remain committed to honouring women with the dignity, respect and recognition they deserve.”