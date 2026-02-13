GOLD/FOREX
US government terminates ‘Temporary Protected Status’ for Yemen

Yemeni nationals have 60 days to leave the country following DHS announcement

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem
The US Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday that Yemeni nationals’ Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will be terminated, effective 60 days after the notice is published in the Federal Register.

Yemen was first granted TPS on September 3, 2015, following an ongoing armed conflict that made returning unsafe for its citizens. Since then, the designation was extended or redesignated multiple times in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the decision followed a review of conditions in Yemen and consultations with other US agencies. “I determined that Yemen no longer meets the legal requirements for Temporary Protected Status,” Noem said. “TPS was designed to be temporary, and this administration is returning it to its original intent while prioritising our national security and putting America first.”

Yemeni TPS holders with no other legal basis to stay in the US have 60 days to leave voluntarily. Officials encouraged departing immigrants to use the CBP Home app, which offers a secure way to self-deport, along with a complimentary plane ticket, a $2,600 exit bonus, and potential future opportunities for legal immigration.

After the 60-day period, Yemeni nationals without status may be subject to arrest and removal by DHS. Those who force removal could face permanent bans on returning to the United States.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
