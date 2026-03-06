From MMA fighter to US homeland security chief: Who is Markwayne Mullin?

Trump nominates Cherokee Nation senator to lead DHS and oversee immigration crackdown
President Donald Trump has nominated Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to serve as the next US Secretary of Homeland Security, turning to one of his fiercest political defenders to lead the department responsible for border security, immigration enforcement and domestic protection.
Mullin, 48, a former mixed martial arts fighter and collegiate wrestler, would replace former South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, who was fired after facing mounting criticism over her leadership of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Trump praised Mullin’s credentials and loyalty when announcing the nomination.
“Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.
The nomination places Mullin, a staunch supporter of the president’s “Make America Great Again” movement, at the centre of the administration’s sweeping immigration and border security agenda.
“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing his nomination.
Mullin thanked the president for the nomination and pledged to support the administration’s law-and-order agenda.
“President Trump ran on restoring law and order, and he quickly delivered the most secure US border in American history,” Mullin said. “I look forward to supporting @POTUS’ mission to safeguard the American people and defend the homeland.”
Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Mullin said he would get the department focused on its core mission.
“No matter if you support me, you don’t support me, I’m going to be laser-focused on getting that done,” he added.
The nomination still requires confirmation from the Republican-majority Senate. At least one Democratic senator has indicated support, though Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer signalled strong opposition.
“I’ve been asked if I would support Sen. Mullin as Noem’s replacement,” Schumer said on X. “The answer is a resounding NO.”
“The rot in DHS is deep, much deeper than any individual. It’s a question of policy not personnel,” he said.
Age: 48
Home state: Oklahoma
Current role: Republican senator from Oklahoma (since 2022)
Previous role: Member of the US House of Representatives for 10 years (2013–2023)
Native American heritage: Citizen of the Cherokee Nation and currently the only Native American serving in the US Senate
Business background: Former owner of Mullin Plumbing, known locally for its red “Red Rooter” vans
Other ventures: Expanded into multiple businesses, including a steakhouse in Stilwell, Oklahoma
Sports background: Former collegiate wrestler; inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016
MMA record: Brief professional mixed martial arts career with a 5–0 record
Political reputation: One of Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders in the Senate
Known for: Combative style in hearings and outspoken presence on social media
Personal life: Married to Christie Mullin; the couple have six children
Before entering politics, Mullin built a business career in Oklahoma. Raised on a ranch, he dropped out of college at the age of 20 to take over the family’s plumbing company when his father fell ill.
He expanded the business, Mullin Plumbing — known locally for its red vans branded “The Red Rooter” — and later ventured into other businesses, including opening a steakhouse in the town of Stilwell.
A wrestler during his school years, Mullin was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. He later competed briefly in mixed martial arts, compiling a 5-0 professional record.
In Washington, Mullin has developed a reputation as one of Trump’s most aggressive defenders in Congress. His fiery exchanges in Senate hearings and combative social media presence have reinforced his image as a political fighter.
One notable moment came during a 2023 Senate hearing when Mullin confronted the head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
“If you want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults,” Mullin told Sean O’Brien, the union’s president, with whom Mullin had previously engaged in a back-and-forth on social media. “We can finish it here.”
Months later, Mullin said the two had reconciled and called O’Brien a “new friend.”
Despite the combative moments, colleagues often describe Mullin as an affable presence in the Capitol, where he is known to walk the halls wearing a cowboy hat and boots and occasionally leading workout sessions in the House gym.
As a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin has supported legislation affecting Native communities and advocated for tribal sovereignty.
“It is deeply encouraging to have someone with a keen understanding of federal Indian policy, law and justice elevated to such a critical leadership role within a powerful federal agency,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.
Trump also highlighted Mullin’s Native American heritage when announcing the nomination, saying he would be a “fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities.”
Mullin’s political career has not been without criticism.
He once pledged to serve only three terms in Congress but later reversed that position when he ran again, saying he “didn’t understand politics” when he made the original promise.
He also faced scrutiny after data from the US Treasury Department showed that four businesses he owned received between $800,000 and $1.9 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokeswoman for Mullin said at the time that the congressman was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the companies and referred questions to the companies’ chief financial officer.
- with inputs from AFP and AP