From MMA fighter to US homeland security chief: Who is Markwayne Mullin?

Age: 48

Home state: Oklahoma

Current role: Republican senator from Oklahoma (since 2022)

Previous role: Member of the US House of Representatives for 10 years (2013–2023)

Native American heritage: Citizen of the Cherokee Nation and currently the only Native American serving in the US Senate

Business background: Former owner of Mullin Plumbing, known locally for its red “Red Rooter” vans

Other ventures: Expanded into multiple businesses, including a steakhouse in Stilwell, Oklahoma

Sports background: Former collegiate wrestler; inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016

MMA record: Brief professional mixed martial arts career with a 5–0 record

Political reputation: One of Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders in the Senate

Known for: Combative style in hearings and outspoken presence on social media