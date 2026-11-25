Dubai: US President Donald Trump has described regime change in Iran as “probably doable” but insisted it was not his objective, raising fresh questions about Washington’s endgame in a war that has dragged on for nearly nine months without a resolution.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me,” Trump told the New York Post in an interview on Tuesday.

Trump also revealed that the war was funded through the end of January, acknowledging that his military options could become more limited once Democrats take control of Congress.

“I don’t know how they could do that politically, because we have a win. We can put that war to bed anytime we want,” he said.

Yet Iran is weighing military action to break the US naval blockade, Israel is raising the prospect of preemptive strikes and attacks on commercial shipping continue in the Strait of Hormuz.

“But up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded,” Trump said when asked about the window for a potential new offensive.

However, Avigdor Liberman, a key ally of Eisenkot, said on Wednesday that despite the seriousness of the chemical weapons allegations, there was no intelligence or operational justification for an immediate Israeli attack on Iran.

The Institute for the Study of War and the Critical Threats Project said on Tuesday that the economic costs of the blockade were becoming increasingly untenable for Iran.

Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Iranian decision-makers agreed that the blockade constituted an “act of war” and that using military force to end it would be legitimate.

With Tehran refusing to back down, Hormuz still disrupted and Washington facing potential funding constraints after January, the question is whether Trump can secure a diplomatic settlement or whether the region faces another round of military confrontation.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.