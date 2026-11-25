Technology giant welcomes acquittal on two charges and disputes remaining convictions
Dubai: Chinese technology giant Huawei says it will pursue legal action following a US jury verdict in a long-running case involving its business dealings in Iran and intellectual property disputes.
A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday found Huawei guilty on 10 of 12 criminal counts. The company was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
In a statement on Wednesday, Huawei welcomed its acquittal on the two charges, saying the verdict vindicated the position it had maintained for eight years.
“We believe the government’s remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit,” the company said.
Huawei said all five trade secret disputes cited in the case had been resolved through civil proceedings over the past 20 years. According to the company, none resulted in a court finding of wilful intellectual property misappropriation or an order to pay damages for trade secret theft.
Huawei also highlighted its investment in research and development, which it said had exceeded $270 billion since 2007. The company said it holds more than 165,000 active patents and operates in more than 170 countries and regions.
The case dates back to 2018 and involves fraud, US sanctions on Iran and trade secret offences. Huawei is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14, 2027.