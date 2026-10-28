Iran to take legal action against Sinokor vessels starting November 1
Iran has warned that vessels belonging to South Korean shipping company Sinokor will face “legal action” beginning November 1. The statement issued by Iran's Gulf Strait Authority does not explicitly threaten missile strikes against every ship.
Reuters reported Tuesday that the authority accused Sinokor vessels of committing the "highest number of crossing violations" in the Strait of Hormuz over the preceding three months. Sinokor did not immediately comment.
“Appropriate actions” had already been taken against at least seven vessels, the authority said, as quoted by US News.
“All cargo owners, stakeholders, and insurance service providers are hereby warned that as of November 1, legal action will be taken against all vessels of this company,” the statement said, according to Seatrade Maritime.
"Effective November the 1st, all ships owned by this company will be targeted by missile strikes," Iran Observer quoted the authority as sayinh.
Sinokor Merchant Marine has grown into a dominant force in the global supertanker market through an aggressive 2026 secondhand purchasing spree — acquiring over 70 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and operating a fleet approaching 150 tankers.
Many of its tankers carry names ending in Prosperity (such as Angola Prosperity, Kuwait Prosperity, and Cyprus Prosperity).