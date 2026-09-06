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Iran Guards say attacked US-linked vessels in retaliation for strikes

Warn other ships not to attempt to transit by unapproved routes

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AFP
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Iran Guards say attacked US-linked vessels in retaliation for strikes

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that they had attacked several vessels, including ones allegedly linked to the United States, in retaliation for American strikes on Iranian tankers earlier in the day.

Noting the morning's attacks, the Guards said their naval forces had subsequently "targeted three oil tankers on the unauthorised route of the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels affiliated with the child-killing America in other areas", warning other ships not to attempt to transit by unapproved routes.

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