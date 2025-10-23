GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Solo and unstoppable: Brazilian woman sails across the Arctic

Brazil’s Tamara Klink makes history with a solo voyage through the thawing Arctic seas

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Brazilian sailor Tamara Klink during her Arctic voyage through the Northwest Passage, on her sailboat "Sardinha 2" in the remote western region of Nunavut, Canada, in the Beaufort Sea.
Brazilian sailor Tamara Klink during her Arctic voyage through the Northwest Passage, on her sailboat "Sardinha 2" in the remote western region of Nunavut, Canada, in the Beaufort Sea.
AFP

Dubai: Brazilian navigator Tamara Klink has made maritime history, completing a solo journey through the iconic Northwest Passage—from the Atlantic to the Pacific—under dramatically changed conditions. At just 28, she became the second woman and the first Latin American to achieve the feat.

Setting sail in July, Klink covered about 6,500 km in her vessel, discovering that only around 9 % of her route was still covered by sea ice—a “very little” amount, she said, and a stark signal of shifting Arctic realities.

Her voyage comes as global temperatures reached record highs in 2024, surpassing 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, according to the United Nations. With sea ice receding in summer, smaller craft can now navigate passages once reserved for ice-breakers. Klink underscored the urgency: “this very little amount of ice … is part of a general trend of having less and less sea ice every year.”

Daughter of celebrated explorer Amyr Klink, she spent eight months wintering in Greenland before tackling the passage. “When I'm at sea … my gender does not matter,” she said. Her journey not only spotlights personal courage but the broader climate reality: an Arctic once locked in ice is becoming increasingly navigable—and vulnerable.

Video and inuts from AFP

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Tamara gets UAE licence in major step for regional fintech expansion.

Tamara secures UAE Central Bank approval

1m read
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2025.

Man Utd for sale? Turki Al AlShikh fuels speculation

2m read
Ronaldo's honest take on what sets him apart from CR7

Ronaldo's honest take on what sets him apart from CR7

2m read
The 'buy now pay later' schemes are turning out to be quite popular as more retailers in the UAE tie up with fintech platforms to ease the purchase decision for shoppers.

Saudi fintech Tamara secures massive $2.4b financing

1m read