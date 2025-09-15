The new facility refinances and expands a previous $500 million arrangement with Goldman Sachs. It provides an initial $1.4 billion, with an additional $1 billion available over three years, subject to approvals.

Dubai: Tamara, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown fintech unicorn, has secured an asset-backed facility of up to $2.4 billion from Goldman Sachs, Citi, and Apollo funds. The deal, announced at the Money 20/20 Middle East conference, is one of the largest of its kind in the region.

Since its $340 million Series C raise in December 2023, Tamara has positioned itself as a key player in regional fintech, offering flexible payment solutions that allow customers to split purchases over time. The new facility further boosts its lending capacity and supports plans for regional expansion.

The funding will allow Tamara to expand its credit and payment offerings, enhancing services for its 20 million customers and more than 87,000 merchants. Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-Founder and CEO, said the deal “accelerates our growth trajectory and brings us closer to building the most customer-centric financial super-app on earth.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.