How Lithuania emerges as a powerhouse in fintech, AI, and clean tech innovation

A country with a population of just 2.9M is home to three unicorns and over 1,000 startups
Lithuania has become a dynamic innovation hub, combining a business-friendly regulatory environment with strategic focus on future-proof technologies. With a population of just 2.9 million, the country is home to 3 unicorns and over 1,000 startups – a figure that speaks volumes about its ecosystem designed for rapid growth and global reach.
Thanks to progressive regulation, Lithuania hosts the largest number of licensed fintech companies in the EU – over 280 active fintechs serving more than 30 million EU customers across payments, lending, regtech, digital banking, and blockchain services.
The country is establishing LitAI, a €130 million AI factory that will bring together advanced computing infrastructure, data access, and scientific expertise to develop practical AI solutions. Lithuania’s AI credentials are already proven: this year alone, Lithuanian-founded AI orchestration platform nexus.ai secured $35 million in Series A funding, while Cast AI – a US cloud optimization platform whose only offshore development office is based in Lithuania – closed a $108 million Series C round.
Lithuania is a world leader in ultrashort-pulse laser technologies, producing advanced optical systems for science, industry, and defense. Around 90% of Lithuanian laser production is exported to over 80 countries, with key markets including China, the US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea.
Over 70% of Lithuania’s electricity now comes from low-carbon sources, with ambitious plans to become a net electricity exporter by 2030. The growing bioeconomy sector spans AgriTech, sustainable biomanufacturing, alternative foods, and biofuel production.
Clean technologies and other strategic sectors, such as defence and data centers, benefit from Lithuania’s new
Investment Highway initiative. It accelerates project launches by cutting pre-construction timelines by up to 12 times, as well as offering dedicated land plots and personalised case management – making Lithuania an attractive destination for forward-looking investors.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox