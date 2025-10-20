Tamara gains UAE Central Bank licence to expand fintech footprint

Fintech firm gains full regulatory licence, aligning with UAE Vision 2031 growth agenda
Dubai: Fintech platform Tamara has received full regulatory approval from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).
The approval grants Tamara a restricted finance licence, enabling it to offer a broader range of credit and payment services under local regulation.
“This milestone fundamentally strengthens our entire operation in the UAE and serves as the catalyst for our ambitious future here,” said Yamen Fakhreddine, CEO of Tamara UAE. “The path is now clear to achieve our mission to help people own their dreams by building the most customer-centric financial super-app in the world.”
With its new licence, Tamara aims to deepen collaboration with merchants and expand consumer access to flexible payment solutions. The company said it will continue developing new products that enhance customer experience while maintaining transparency and financial stability.
Founded in Saudi Arabia, Tamara has rapidly grown into one of the region’s leading fintech companies, offering buy-now-pay-later and digital finance solutions across multiple markets. Its UAE operations are now poised for expansion under the oversight of the Central Bank, reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s evolving fintech ecosystem.
The company’s approval comes as Gulf regulators increasingly encourage digital payment innovation under tighter oversight. For Tamara, the licence represents not only a compliance achievement but a platform for scaling responsibly in one of the region’s most dynamic financial hubs.
