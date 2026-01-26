GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Salvadorans stage protest against Bukele's state of emergency

Controversial state of emergency allows law enforcement to arrest people without a warrant

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Salvadoran activists take part in a protest against President Nayib Bukele's policies -including the state of emergency, within the anti-gang crackdown, in force since March 2022 and which allows arrests without a warrant- in San Salvador, on January 25, 2026.
Salvadoran activists take part in a protest against President Nayib Bukele's policies -including the state of emergency, within the anti-gang crackdown, in force since March 2022 and which allows arrests without a warrant- in San Salvador, on January 25, 2026.
AFP

San Salvador: Protesters gathered in El Salvador's capital Sunday to demonstrate against President Nayib Bukele's controversial state of emergency, which allows law enforcement to arrest people without a warrant.

The policy, which was declared in 2022 as part of Bukele's anti-gang crackdown, has led to more than 90,000 people being detained in the small Central American country.

Only around 8,000 have been released after being found not guilty, according to official sources.

The state of emergency has caused crime to plummet to record lows in El Salvador, but critics decry arbitrary arrests and torture in custody as human rights violations.

"We are demanding an end to the state of emergency, and we also demand the right to constitutional guarantees," Sonia Urrutia, an activist group spokeswoman, told AFP.

Several activist groups participated in the march, including the Movement of Victims of the Regime (MOVIR), which has called for the courts to declare the state of emergency as unconstitutional.

According to rights group Socorro Juridico Humanitario, 470 Salvadorans have died in prisons since Bukele's crackdown began.

The protest through the streets of downtown San Salvador was held in part to commemorate the signing of the peace agreements in January 1992 that ended the country's decades-long civil war.d

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.

Iran protests: What 2019, 2022 reveal about what’s next

5m read
Rubina Aminian, a textile and fashion design student at Tehran’s Shariati College, was killed on Thursday after leaving her university to join a protest in the capital, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group.

Shot from close range: Iran’s youth targeted

4m read
Demonstrators holds signs during a protest by Uber and Lyft drivers asking state regulators to take self-driving taxis off the streets due to safety concerns at the California Public Utilities Commission headquarters Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

Lyft, Uber drivers protest Waymo robotaxis

2m read
Shopkeepers and traders protest in the street against the economic conditions and Iran's embattled currency in Tehran on December 29, 2025.

Iran’s biggest protests in years: What’s driving unrest

5m read