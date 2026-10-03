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Medical plane carrying six people missing off US east coast

Coast Guard hunts for medevac plane lost near Nantucket, Massachusetts

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AFP
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Coast Guard aircraft
Coast Guard aircraft
AFP

The US Coast Guard launched a search operation Saturday for a medical evacuation plane that went missing while flying from Bermuda to Boston with six people on board, officials said.

The Coast Guard said on X that surface vessels and aircraft are looking for the Gulfstream G100 plane off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The aircraft operated by Canada-based Latitude Air Ambulance went missing around 1.30 am (1530 GMT), company spokesman Clarence Togeretz told AFP.

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"It was carrying two pilots, two medical staff, one patient and a family member," Togeretz said, adding that he had no other information about the rescue effort.

The company has a fleet of 10 planes that provide repatriation and medical evacuation services, flying people back home from anywhere in the world, its website says.

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