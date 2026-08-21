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Charter plane carrying 8 crashes near remote radar site in Alaska

Rescue teams respond to reported aircraft incident at remote western Alaska site

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AP
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Status of 2 pilots and 6 passengers unclear after crash near Cape Newenham
Status of 2 pilots and 6 passengers unclear after crash near Cape Newenham

Alaska: A charter plane carrying eight people crashed Thursday near a remote radar site in western Alaska, a federal official said.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region chief, said two pilots and six passengers were on board. He did not immediately have details on their status.

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The plane took off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon on approach to Cape Newenham, he said.

The information received so far is preliminary, he said.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center said it launched a search and rescue mission after receiving a report of an "aircraft incident" near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. It said additional information would be released as it became available and did not respond to questions.

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Plane CrashAmerica

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