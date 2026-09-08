Lonnie Bunch to retire from Smithsonian leadership following clash with Trump administration

California Democrat, Sen. Alex Padilla praised Bunch in a statement for not shying away from the nation's history. “In the face of Donald Trump’s attacks on the Smithsonian, Secretary Bunch spoke truth to power and reasserted his commitment to defend and uphold American history and values. While I respect his decision to depart, the job now falls to the Board of Regents and Congress to ensure the success of his work will remain for generations to come.”