Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, stands with U.S. President Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and others holds a press briefing with AI executives following a meeting on artificial intelligence outside the West Wing of the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. The meeting comes as some have called for a slowdown in AI development amid rising safety concerns. AFP-KEVIN DIETSCH