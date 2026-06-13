Kennedy Center strips Trump signage amid legal fight over control and identity
The letters spelling out President Donald Trump’s name on the facade of the Kennedy Center have been removed, according to a top official at the performing arts venue in a court filing on Saturday.
The executive director said the removal was completed in compliance with a court order, though a tarp still covered scaffolding around the building, making it unclear whether only “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” remains visible on the portico.
Matt Floca, the centre’s chief operating officer, told the court he was a “responsible official” qualified to certify compliance, adding that all physical signage referencing Trump had been removed from the building and grounds.
The declaration came after legal wrangling and weather delays, with workers beginning removal hours after the original deadline, later extended to noon EDT.
The work was carried out under a tarp, frustrating onlookers who had gathered to witness the moment.
The court filing was submitted to US District Judge Christopher Cooper.
The removal marks a notable chapter in the Kennedy Center’s history, an institution originally dedicated to President John F. Kennedy and long considered a largely nonpartisan cultural venue in Washington.
Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump moved quickly to replace the centre’s leadership with a new board, which appointed him chairman and added his name to the building.
The development comes as Trump advances several major infrastructure and design projects in the US capital.
These include the demolition of the East Wing of the White House for a new ballroom, renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and plans for extensive upgrades to a golf course in East Potomac Park.
He is also moving forward with a proposed triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery.
At the same time, the White House South Lawn has been converted into a venue for a UFC event tied to the 250th anniversary of US independence, coinciding with Trump’s birthday.
The Kennedy Center’s future remains uncertain following a court ruling that also blocked a planned two-year renovation closure.
Upcoming performances include Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Bluey’s Big Play, while comedian Bill Maher is scheduled to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on June 28.
However, programming beyond the immediate schedule remains unclear after staffing reductions.
Trump has previously suggested transferring control of the centre to Congress, warning it could face closure due to safety concerns.
In a failed appeal seeking to pause the order, the Kennedy Center argued that the court was interfering with necessary repairs, citing concerns over structural damage.
The filing claimed parts of the building, including beams and parking garage ceilings, were “in serious danger of falling,” and warned of potential safety risks.
The appeal also suggested the signage could be reinstated if the centre ultimately wins on appeal, arguing that removal and reinstatement would waste time and resources.