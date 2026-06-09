Kerala-born Nithya Raman surges into Los Angeles mayoral runoff

“I’m incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles,” Raman said in a statement after securing her place in the runoff.

Raman, a progressive member of the Los Angeles City Council, overtook Republican candidate and reality television personality Spencer Pratt after days of counting mail-in ballots, according to projections reported by multiple US media outlets. The result sets up an unexpected contest between two Democrats and former political allies in a city grappling with homelessness, soaring housing costs, strained public services and lingering frustration over its recovery from last year’s devastating wildfires.

Her breakthrough came in 2020 when she defeated an incumbent city council member, becoming the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian elected to the Los Angeles City Council. She won re-election comfortably in 2024 and has since emerged as one of the city’s most prominent progressive voices.

Before entering American politics, Raman spent time in India, where she founded Transparent Chennai, a research organisation focused on urban issues including sanitation and the environment. She later returned to the US, worked in city government and became involved in advocacy around homelessness and affordable housing.

Born in Kerala to a Tamil family, Raman moved to the United States when she was six years old. She later graduated from Harvard University before earning a master’s degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“If you’re as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you’ll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone,” Raman said. “For too long, City Hall has prioritised giving political advantage to powerful interests that fund elections. Meanwhile, working people pay the price in higher rents, depleted services and a city that has stopped working for them.”

Bass’s campaign has already signalled that it intends to challenge Raman aggressively. Campaign strategist Douglas Herman described Raman as someone who “allows encampments near schools and cuts the police force” and said Bass looked forward to the contest.

Her administration has faced criticism over homelessness, public services and the city’s response to the catastrophic wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes in the Los Angeles area in 2025. Critics questioned her handling of the crisis after she was abroad when the fires erupted.

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Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.