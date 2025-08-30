He also recalled his first time entering the Oval Office in January, describing it as both humbling and unexpectedly somber. “It was an amazing thing. I was overwhelmed by the grandeur of the office, all of the incredible history that had been made,” he said. “But it was the middle of winter, the drapes were closed. It had kind of a dark and gloomy feeling. This is the workplace of the leader of the free world. It should be a little brighter. I like what the president has done to it.”