US President Donald Trump calls Vance MAGA’s heir as VP insists president in ‘good health’
United States Vice President JD Vance has suggested that his role has given him the experience needed to step into the presidency if unforeseen circumstances arise, though he stressed that President Donald Trump remains in strong health.
In an interview with USA Today published on Thursday, the 41-year-old vice president reflected on his first months in office and the possibility of succeeding Trump in the event of an emergency.
“God forbid there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” Vance said. “The president is in incredibly good health, and I expect him to serve a full term.”
Vance, one of the youngest vice presidents in US history, brushed aside speculation about his political future and a possible 2028 run, according to USA Today. He said he and his wife, Usha, are focused on their current responsibilities.
“And if that door opens later on, we’ll figure it out then,” he added.
He also recalled his first time entering the Oval Office in January, describing it as both humbling and unexpectedly somber. “It was an amazing thing. I was overwhelmed by the grandeur of the office, all of the incredible history that had been made,” he said. “But it was the middle of winter, the drapes were closed. It had kind of a dark and gloomy feeling. This is the workplace of the leader of the free world. It should be a little brighter. I like what the president has done to it.”
Earlier this month, Trump publicly described Vance as the “most likely” heir to his ‘Make America Great Again’ movement, underscoring the Ohio Republican’s rising influence within the party.
Speaking to reporters on August 6, the president said: “In all fairness, he’s the vice president.”
Trump also floated the idea of a future Republican ticket that could include both Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form,” Trump said, while also praising other senior Republicans.
