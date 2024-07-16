Who is Vance?

Born James Donald Bowman on August 2, 1984, in the steel-manufacturing hub of Middletown, Ohio, Vance worked as a clerk to a federal judge after graduating from prestigious Yale Law School.

In 2014, he married Usha Chilukuri, a law school classmate and daughter of Indian immigrants. They have three children.

Vance later transitioned from law into the world of technology investment, joining Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital in 2017.

By then, his memoir was already striking a chord with working class Americans grappling with economic stagnation, drug addiction and cultural alienation.

It was made into an Oscar-nominated movie starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams, and Vance leveraged his personal story to become a sought-after commentator.

Vance came to the attention of Trumpworld when his book was picked up by the ex-president’s eldest son Don Jr - now a close friend and admirer of Vance, and reportedly a big influence in his VP nomination.

THE NEW RIGHT

Once an affable, bookish type, Vance has since become the kind of warrior on the Sunday morning TV circuit that Trump appreciates, lobbing verbal grenades against opponents and generally slinging mud on his mentor’s behalf.

His evolution mirrored a broader realignment within the conservative movement, as Trump tightened his grip on the party, allowing little dissent from critics and ending the careers of Republicans who criticized him in public.

Vance argues that the former president’s willingness to take on entrenched interests in both parties resonates with Americans frustrated by Washington’s perceived dysfunction and elitism.

Perfectly aligned with Trump’s America First movement on issues like immigration reform, economic protectionism and cultural conservatism, Vance has adopted the ex-president’s confrontational style.

But he appears further to the right on many issues including abortion, where he embraces calls for federal legislation and has argued against need for rape and incest exceptions to bans.

Politico suggested in a 7,000-word profile in March that Vance had become the figurehead of what it called “the New Right” - young conservatives trying to take Trump’s isolationist, anti-immigration America First movement in a more radical direction.

“Unlike Trump’s more conventional Republican followers, Vance’s New Right cohort see Trump as merely the first step in a broader populist-nationalist revolution that is already reshaping the American right.” it said.

“And, if they get their way, that will soon reshape America as a whole.”

-- AFP