Indian teen dies trying to save mother in New York carriage tragedy

Tourist, 18, jumped from runaway vehicle after his mother was thrown onto the road
NEW YORK: An 18-year-old Indian tourist died after leaping from a runaway horse-drawn carriage to help his mother when she was thrown from the vehicle during a family visit to New York City's Central Park.
Romanch Mahajan was on his first trip to New York with his parents and younger brother when the horse suddenly bolted on Wednesday, turning what was meant to be a sightseeing ride into a tragedy.
According to The New York Times, the carriage driver had stopped to take a family photograph when the horse unexpectedly took off. The animal raced onto a sidewalk and across a grassy area as the driver ran after it.
As the carriage lurched forward, the family desperately clung to one another. But when Romanch's mother, Priya Mahajan, was thrown from the carriage, the teenager jumped out in an attempt to help her.
"My son, just to save his mother, he fell off," his father, Deepak Mahajan, told The New York Times.
Witnesses described scenes of panic as the horse sped through the park.
"He was screaming, 'Mom!'" Tatianna Bresler, who witnessed the incident, told the New York Post. "The horse got scared and ran super fast."
A bystander managed to slow the runaway horse before the carriage overturned, but not before Romanch struck his head on the ground.
He was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Centre, where he died later that night.
His parents and younger brother suffered minor injuries. The carriage reportedly collided with another carriage before overturning and breaking apart.
The tragedy has reignited debate over the safety of New York City's horse-drawn carriage industry.
Alexander Kemp, vice-president of Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents carriage drivers, said the incident should never have happened.
"It appears the driver was at least at arm's length from his horse. This is unacceptable," Kemp said. "A driver is not supposed to leave the carriage to take photos — ever."
The driver has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation.
The accident also renewed calls to ban horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. City Councilman Christopher Marte, who has introduced legislation to phase out the industry, said the latest tragedy underscored the need for urgent action.
According to the Central Park Conservancy, at least eight horse-related incidents have been recorded in or near the park since May 2025.
But for the Mahajan family, the debate over carriage safety now carries a far more personal cost — the loss of a son who died trying to save his mother.