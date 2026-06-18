Indian teen dies trying to save mother in New York carriage tragedy

Romanch Mahajan was on his first trip to New York with his parents and younger brother when the horse suddenly bolted on Wednesday, turning what was meant to be a sightseeing ride into a tragedy.

NEW YORK: An 18-year-old Indian tourist died after leaping from a runaway horse-drawn carriage to help his mother when she was thrown from the vehicle during a family visit to New York City's Central Park.

According to The New York Times, the carriage driver had stopped to take a family photograph when the horse unexpectedly took off. The animal raced onto a sidewalk and across a grassy area as the driver ran after it.

As the carriage lurched forward, the family desperately clung to one another. But when Romanch's mother, Priya Mahajan, was thrown from the carriage, the teenager jumped out in an attempt to help her.

But for the Mahajan family, the debate over carriage safety now carries a far more personal cost — the loss of a son who died trying to save his mother.

According to the Central Park Conservancy, at least eight horse-related incidents have been recorded in or near the park since May 2025.

The accident also renewed calls to ban horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. City Councilman Christopher Marte, who has introduced legislation to phase out the industry, said the latest tragedy underscored the need for urgent action.

"It appears the driver was at least at arm's length from his horse. This is unacceptable," Kemp said. "A driver is not supposed to leave the carriage to take photos — ever."

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