From Soleimani to Khamenei to Turkey: The war may end. Iran’s threat to Trump may not

Dubai: Wars can end. Ceasefires can be signed. Governments can return to the negotiating table. But the enmity between Iran and US President Donald Trump may prove much harder to extinguish.

That is perhaps the larger message from the extraordinary revelation that Trump was secretly spirited out of Turkey aboard a military aircraft after US officials received intelligence about a possible Iranian threat during last month’s Nato summit.

The operation itself was remarkable. Trump publicly boarded Air Force One, was secretly removed using an airport catering vehicle and flown to Britain aboard another military aircraft while the presidential jet became a decoy.

US officials considered the threat serious enough to take extraordinary precautions. CNN reported that the secret transfer demonstrated how seriously the Secret Service and military viewed the danger.

If Iran has been severely weakened after months of war, why does the United States still consider Tehran capable of posing such a serious threat to its president?

The day after Trump launched the US military campaign against Iran in February, he explicitly connected the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with previous Iranian threats and alleged plots against him.

“I got him before he got me. They tried twice. Well, I got him first,” Trump told ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl in a telephone conversation.

The comment offered a striking glimpse into how Trump viewed the confrontation — not simply as a geopolitical struggle between Washington and Tehran, but against the backdrop of years of threats against him personally.

“Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh,” Hegseth said in March, according to the BBC. He said an Iranian who allegedly headed an assassination unit had been killed in US strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be severely disrupted despite Trump’s assertion that it is open, while negotiations between Washington and Tehran have repeatedly failed to deliver the breakthrough the president has predicted.

US military resources have also come under pressure during the prolonged confrontation. Experts interviewed by CNN said depleted interceptor stocks could complicate Washington’s ability to support Ukraine and Gulf allies if fighting with Iran again intensifies.

Yet even if Washington and Tehran eventually agree on an end to the fighting, the personal confrontation may be much harder to settle.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.