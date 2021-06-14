In the 29,960-person trial, Novavax vaccine demonstrated an overall efficacy of 90.4%, on par with the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and higher than the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Image Credit: REUTERS

Washington: Novavax, a small American company buoyed by lavish support from the US government, announced on Monday the results of a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico, finding that its two-shot inoculation provides potent protection against the coronavirus.

In the 29,960-person trial, the vaccine demonstrated an overall efficacy of 90.4%, on par with the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and higher than the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The Novavax vaccine showed an efficacy of 100% at preventing moderate or severe disease.

Despite these impressive results, the vaccine’s future in the United States is uncertain and it might be needed more in other countries.

Novavax says it may not seek emergency authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration until the end of September. And with a plentiful supply of three other authorised vaccines, it’s possible that the agency may tell Novavax to apply instead for a full license — a process that could require several extra months.

Firm to apply for authorisation in India * The company is applying for authorisation in Britain, the European Union, India and South Korea.



* By the time Novavax gets the green light from the US government, it may be too late to contribute to the country’s first wave of vaccinations. But many vaccine experts expect that, with waning immunity and emerging variants, the country will need booster shots at some point.



* And the protein-based technology used in the Novavax vaccine may do a particularly good job at amplifying protection, even if people have previously been vaccinated with a different formulation.



* Last year, the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed programme awarded Novavax a $1.6 billion contract for 100 million future doses. The company won this tremendous support despite never having brought a vaccine to market in more than three decades.



* In January, Novavax announced that its 15,000-person trial in Britain found that the vaccine had an efficacy of 96% against the original coronavirus.



* Against Alpha, a virus variant first identified in Britain, the efficacy fell slightly to 86%.



* In South Africa, where Novavax ran a smaller trial on 2,900 people and the Beta variant was dominant, the company found an efficacy of just 49%.



* But the South Africa trial was complicated by the fact that a number of the volunteers had HIV, which is known to hamper vaccines. In addition, the study was so small that it was difficult to estimate how much protection the vaccine provided HIV-negative volunteers.

The company’s CEO, Stanley Erck, acknowledged that Novavax would probably win its first authorisation elsewhere. The company is also applying in Britain, the European Union, India and South Korea.

“I think the good news is that the data are so compelling that it gives everybody an incentive to pay attention to our filings,” Erck said.

“They may be really the right ones for boosters,” said Dr. Luciana Borio, who was the acting chief scientist at the FDA from 2015-17.

Complicated trial

With the support of Operation Warp Speed, Novavax drew up plans for an even larger late-stage trial in the United States and Mexico. But difficulties with manufacturing delayed its launch until December.

By then, the United States had authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. In February, with the Novavax trial still underway, the government authorized Johnson & Johnson’s.

As it waited for trial results, Novavax partnered with other companies to start making massive quantities of its vaccine. In India, it joined forces with the Serum Institute, and in South Korea, SK Biosciences. Novavax reached an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply 1.1 billion doses to middle- and low-income countries.

The more the merrier. I think there’s room for many more vaccines, because we’re going to be dealing with this virus for years, if not decades. - Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel.

But the company’s difficulties with scaling continued, and it needed more time to develop special tests used to confirm the quality of its product.

The new results were based on 77 trial volunteers who came down with COVID-19. The volunteers who received placebo shots were far more likely than the vaccinated ones to get sick, a statistical difference that translated to an efficacy of 90.4%.

“It’s a strong result,” said Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at the University of Florida. “It puts them up in that high tier.”

The vaccine showed the same efficacy in a group of high-risk volunteers - people who were over the age of 65, had medical risk factors or had jobs that exposed them to the virus.

Novavax will apply for authorisation in the United States after it finishes developing a quality control test, according to its CEO. “You have to test them every way from Sunday to show that under any conditions you get the same answer,” Erck said. “And that takes time.”

Erck said that the company plans on making 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter, and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter.

With each passing week, the United States is building a bigger supply of authorised vaccines from other companies, raising the question of whether the nation needs to give any more emergency use authorisations, or EUAs.

“The law says that once you have sufficient doses, there’s no need for additional EUA’s,” Borio said.

One sign that the FDA is changing its approach to COVID-19 vaccines came last week. An American company called Ocugen had been seeking emergency authorization for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine now in use in India. But on Thursday, the company announced that the FDA had recommended they instead take the standard path to a full approval, known as a biologics license application, which takes many additional months.

But because Novavax has been consulting with the FDA since last year about its trials, Erck said the company might be able to continue with its plans for seeking emergency use authorization.