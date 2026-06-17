Canada asks some new citizens to return their citizenship certificates

Some people with passports and citizenship papers now face fresh scrutiny
Some newly recognised Canadians are facing renewed uncertainty after what should have been the final step in their immigration procedure.
In recent weeks, a number of people who had already received proof of Canadian citizenship were contacted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and informed that their cases were being reopened for review. Some had already obtained Canadian passports and Social Insurance Numbers and were preparing to relocate to Canada.
According to immigration publication CIC News, the affected individuals received letters stating that their citizenship claims, despite having been approved, were now "under review." The notices primarily involve people who obtained citizenship through descent following recent changes to Canada's citizenship laws.
The development comes months after Canada expanded eligibility for citizenship by descent through legislative changes that removed long-standing restrictions affecting people born outside the country to Canadian parents. The reforms, which took effect in December 2025, markedly increased access to citizenship for descendants of Canadians living abroad.
The policy shift triggered a sharp rise in applications for proof-of-citizenship certificates. CIC News reported earlier this month that application processing times for some citizenship-related applications had increased to 15 months as application volumes surged following the legal changes.
While the recent review notices have caused anxiety among concerned applicants, immigration experts note that a reopened review does not automatically mean citizenship will be revoked. Individuals are generally given an opportunity to provide more documentation or clarification before a final decision is made.
Under Canadian law, citizenship can be revoked if obtained through fraud, misrepresentation or the deliberate concealment of material facts. Revocation proceedings follow a formal process, and affected individuals retain the right to respond to concerns raised by authorities.
The exact number of people affected by the latest reviews remains unclear, and IRCC has not publicly indicated whether the reassessments are linked to administrative checks, documentation issues or greater concerns.
The latest developments stress the growing pressures on Canada's immigration system as authorities attempt to balance expanded eligibility rules with the need to preserve the integrity of citizenship decisions.
For applicants who have received similar notices, immigration lawyers advise answering immediately, gathering supporting evidence and requesting professional guidance where necessary.