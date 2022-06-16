Washington: US officials are working to arrange a possible call this summer between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to two people in Washington familiar with the plans, with tensions high between the world’s two biggest economies.

The people didn’t have more details on what the US would want to be the focus of the call, but top Biden administration officials have emphasized the importance of putting “guard rails” on the relationship with Beijing to prevent disagreements from escalating into crisis.

“We want stability in the relationship - that takes connecting,” US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Thursday at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution when asked about the state of play between the countries. “Of course, our ultimate channel is the channel between our two presidents. So we’re conducting intensive diplomacy.”

One person familiar with planning said a potential summer call could come as soon as July but any in-person meeting of the two leaders would wait until after China’s Communist Party congress late in the year. Xi - who is seeking to secure a third term as China’s leader - has also halted international travel since COVID-19 emerged more than two years ago.

Officials at China’s embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council said on Thursday that the Biden administration continues to maintain open lines of communication to manage competition with China but had no future calls or meetings to announce at this time.

A call would follow a lengthy meeting between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg this week. The US said that meeting “included candid, substantive, and productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in US-China relations.”

Speaking at an event in Washington on Thursday, Sullivan laid out what US officials see as the cost of China coming “to dominate the world.”

“When you play out that world, it is a world that is darker and harsher for American families, and it’s one we need to stand against and in favor of a vision for the world that actually delivers a better life for people and that’s the core of what we’re trying to do every day through a turbulent and crisis-laden international landscape,” Sullivan said.

China, meanwhile, has accused Washington of seeking to encircle it with a Nato-like system of alliances and of trying to recreate a Cold War version of the world. Beijing recently pressed Pacific Island nations to sign security and economic deals that surprised officials in Australia and the US. Beijing has also alarmed American officials repeatedly in recent months by asserting that the Taiwan Strait isn’t international waters.

Biden and Xi last spoke in a nearly two-hour-long video call on March 18, their first following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US president warned his counterpart at the time of “consequences” should Beijing provide support for President Vladimir Putin’s war, according to the White House readout of the chat.