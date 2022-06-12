1 of 10
People cross the Brooklyn Bridge as they attend "March for Our Lives" rally, one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, New York City, U.S.
A woman and a boy hold hands as they take part in a "March for our lives" rally for gun control in Parkland, Florida, U.S.
Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in the 'March for Our Lives', one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Washington, D.C., U.S.
People gather on the National Mall during 'March for Our Lives', one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Washington, D.C., U.S.
A boy holds a placard that reads "Guns don’t die, kids do" during a "March for our lives" rally for gun control in Parkland, Florida, U.S.
People participate in the March for Our Lives, one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, on the National Mall in Washington, DC, U.S.
Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in the 'March for Our Lives', one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Washington, D.C., U.S.
A boy holds a placard that reads "Not. One. More" during a "March for our lives" rally for gun control in Parkland, Florida, U.S.
Jazmin Cazares, 17, right, the sister of Jackie Cazares who was killed in Robb Elementary School shooting, gets a hug from Mary Morales of Kyle, Texas, during a "March for Our Lives" rally, one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Austin, Texas, U.S.
A sign lies on the grass as people gather on the National Mall during 'March for Our Lives', one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, in Washington, D.C.
