The pair met for the first time at the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center, engaging with preschoolers as they read “Alone and Together” and led a rendition of the nursery rhyme “The Wheels on the Bus.” Videos shared on social media showed the two waving, singing along, and joining in playful moments with the children.

Former US President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared a light-hearted moment on Saturday during a visit to a child care centre in Bronx, where they read to children and joined a singalong.

In a post on X, Mamdani said the visit included discussions about his administration’s vision for New York City, focused on giving children “the strongest start possible” and building a more supportive environment for young learners.

Obama also posted about the encounter, describing it as “great spending time with New York City’s cutest,” and joking about singing “Wheels on the Bus” during the visit.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, recently marked his 100th day in office and has been working to establish relationships across the political spectrum, including with US President Donald Trump.

The event also included meetings with families and brief discussions about Mamdani’s policy priorities since taking office in January, which have centred on making New York City more affordable and strengthening support for the working class.

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