33-hour manhunt: How Tyler Robinson was arrested in Charlie Kirk killing

How Discord messages from Robinson’s roommate helped catch Charlie Kirk’s shooter
The suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been identified as Tyler Robinson, 22, of Utah. Robinson was arrested on Friday following a tip from a family member that led authorities to him after a three-day search.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters that Robinson was apprehended after a family member informed authorities that he had confessed, or at least implied involvement, in Kirk’s killing.
The tip was relayed through local law enforcement to Utah Valley University investigators and the FBI, who reviewed surveillance footage of Robinson arriving on campus in a gray Dodge Challenger the morning of Sept. 10.
The video showed Robinson wearing a maroon T-shirt, light shorts, a black hat with a white logo, and light shoes. Authorities found him wearing clothes consistent with the footage when they encountered him in Washington County in southwestern Utah early Friday morning.
The search for Kirk’s killer began after the tragic shooting at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point debate on Wednesday. Initial clues included a palm print, shoe impressions, and a rifle found hidden in the woods.
Authorities released images and videos of a “person of interest” on Thursday, asking the public for help. The FBI said its call for tips generated more than 11,000 leads in just two days. Two individuals were briefly detained and released after being cleared.
Gov. Cox credited Robinson’s family for helping bring the manhunt to a close. A relative recalled a dinner conversation before the shooting in which Robinson criticised Kirk, saying he was “full of hate and spreading hate.”
Robinson’s roommate also shared messages from the Discord platform indicating he had hidden a rifle in a bush wrapped in a towel and referenced engraved bullets.
Kirk, 31, CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck from a rooftop roughly 200 yards away. A single gunshot fatally wounded him as he spoke under a white tent. Kirk was a prominent conservative podcaster, culture commentator, and ally of former President Donald Trump.
Authorities say Robinson acted alone and is not a student at Utah Valley University. According to reports, he had no criminal history and was an inactive voter.
A rifle was recovered in a wooded area near campus, with one spent cartridge in the chamber and three others in the magazine. Bullet casings were engraved with messages such as:
“Hey fascist! Catch!”
References to Bella Ciao, an anti-fascist song popular in online gaming culture.
The inscriptions suggested the killer’s intent, Cox said.
Robinson was booked into Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork. He faces charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice. A judge has ordered that he be held without bail. Formal charges are expected by Tuesday, when Robinson is scheduled to appear in court.
Kirk’s killing was swiftly condemned by politicians across the spectrum. Gov. Cox described it as “an attack on the American experiment” and said the investigation showed that politically motivated violence “is much bigger than an attack on an individual. It is an attack on all of us.”
Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom called the attack “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible,” while former President Trump, who shared a close relationship with Kirk, ordered flags lowered to half-staff and pledged to posthumously award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18, aiming to influence college campuses with conservative ideas. He also played a role in the GOP’s youth get-out-the-vote effort during the 2024 elections. Known for his provocative statements, Kirk courted Gen Z voters and remained a divisive figure nationally.
Around noon: Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, speaks at a debate at Utah Valley University, Orem, Utah.
A single gunshot is fired from a rooftop ~200 yards away, hitting Kirk in the neck.
Kirk collapses and is pronounced dead shortly after.
Authorities recover initial evidence: palm print, shoe impressions, and a rifle hidden nearby.
FBI and local police release photos and videos of the suspect, urging public tips.
Two people are temporarily detained and later released after being cleared.
Reward of $100,000 announced for information leading to the suspect.
Surveillance footage reviewed by law enforcement shows a man arriving at campus in a gray Dodge Challenger.
FBI Director Kash Patel notes the investigation has generated over 11,000 leads in two days.
Authorities interview Robinson’s roommate and family, who reveal Discord messages about a hidden rifle and previous political comments about Kirk.
Tyler Robinson, 22, is apprehended in Washington County/St. George, Utah, wearing clothes matching surveillance footage.
Robinson’s family played a key role in alerting authorities.
Robinson is booked into Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork without bail.
Charges include aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice.
Gov. Spencer Cox confirms the inscriptions on bullet casings indicate intent.
Authorities continue reviewing evidence, including the rifle, bullet casings with inscriptions, and surveillance footage.
Political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, condemn the attack and announce memorials/honours for Kirk.
Robinson awaits formal charges, scheduled for Tuesday court appearance.
