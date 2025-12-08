GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

Top 20 billionaires in Africa show huge jump in wealth in 2025

The continent now counts 22 billionaires, worth a combined $105 billion

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
AFRICA'S RICHEST (2025): 1. Aliko Dangote; 2. Johann Rupert; 3. Nicky Oppenheimer; 4. Nassef Sawiris; 5. Nathan Kirsh; 6. Naguib Sawiris; 7. Abdulsamad Rabiu.
AFRICA'S RICHEST (2025): 1. Aliko Dangote; 2. Johann Rupert; 3. Nicky Oppenheimer; 4. Nassef Sawiris; 5. Nathan Kirsh; 6. Naguib Sawiris; 7. Abdulsamad Rabiu.
Gulf News | File Photos | Source: Forbes

Africa’s wealthiest posted a milestone in 2025, with their collective net worth surpassing $100 billion for the first time. 

The continent now counts 22 billionaires, worth a combined $105 billion. This is up sharply from $82.4 billion and 20 billionaires a year earlier — growth that broadly mirrors the 22% rise in global equity markets over the same period.

Aliko Dangote of Nigeria leads the ranking for the 14th consecutive year, with a fortune of $23.4 billion, nearly double last year’s estimate. 

The surge reflects the newly recognised value of his Lagos-area oil refinery, which began limited operations in early 2024 and is expected to reach full capacity in 2025. 

The long-delayed facility marks a turning point for Nigeria, enabling exports of refined petroleum. 

Dangote, 67, says the project is key to “ensuring that Africa has the capacity to refine its own crude oil.”

South African luxury-goods magnate Johann Rupert remains the continent’s second-richest with $15.1 billion, a 40%+ rise. 

Other notable gainers include Nigerian power investor Femi Otedola (now at $1.4 billion) and returning billionaires Anas Sefrioui of Morocco and Jannie Mouton of South Africa, both buoyed by strong share price rebounds.

Not all fortunes rose: Zimbabwe’s Strive Masiyiwa saw his wealth fall about 33% amid the country’s switch to the gold-backed ZiG currency.

South Africa leads with seven billionaires, followed by Nigeria and Egypt with four each. 

Morocco has three, while Algeria, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe each have one.

The Forbes ranking includes only African-based billionaires; net worths were calculated using market data as of March 7, 2025.

Here are the top 20 richest people in Africa, based on Forbes data:

Rank / NameCountryNet worth (US$)Industry
1. Aliko Dangote Nigeria$23.4B Cement
2. Johann Rupert S. Africa$15.1BLuxury goods
3. Nicky OppenheimerS. Africa$10.4BDiamonds
4. Nassef SawirisEgypt$9.3BConstruction
5. Nathan KirshEswatini$6.8BRetail
6. Naguib SawirisEgypt$5.0BTelecom
7. Abdulsamad RabiuNigeria$4.7BCement
8. Mohamed MansourEgypt$3.3BAutomotive
9. Koos BekkerS. Africa$3.3B Media
10. Patrice MotsepeS. Africa$2.9BMining
11. Issad RebrabAlgeria$2.9BFood
12. Mohammed DewjiTanzania$2.2BManufacturing
13. Michiel Le RouxS. Africa$2.2BBanking
14. Strive MasiyiwaZimbabwe$1.9BTelecom
15. Othman BenjellounMorocco$1.5BBanking
16. Aziz AkhannouchMorocco$1.5BPetroleum
17. Christoffel WieseS. Africa$1.5BRetail
18. Femi OtedolaNigeria$1.4BOil
19. Youssef MansourEgypt$1.3BRetail
20. Yasseen MansourEgypt$1.2BReal estate

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Virat Kohli (L) and Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrate after winning the third ODI against South Africa at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6, 2025.

Virat Kohli admits 'free in mind' after solid ODI show

2m read
India's Arshdeep Singh (R) celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the third ODI at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6, 2025.

Kohli, Arshdeep go viral with playful banter post-match

1m read
Illustrative image.

12 killed as gunmen storm hostel in South Africa

1m read
Nigeria's coach Eric Chelle stands for the national anthem ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025.

Nigeria's World Cup hopes dashed amid Voodoo allegation

2m read